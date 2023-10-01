Coventry housing development approved after appeal
Plans to build 73 homes in Coventry have been given the green light after developers appealed a council ruling.
Proposals for the houses and a business park off Wilsons Lane were rejected by the city council amid "considerable" objections by local residents.
A government inspector overturned that and ordered the local authority to pay developer L&Q Estates' appeal costs.
More detailed plans are due to be submitted to the council for approval next year.
Most of the site falls under Nuneaton and Bedworth and it was granted permission from the borough council there in March 2022.
But Coventry City Council's planning committee rejected the application covering its portion of the project last October - against the recommendation of council officers.
Transport assessment
Hundreds of residents had signed a petition against the scheme, claiming it would be "out of scale" and "inappropriate" for the area.
A government inspector ruled that evidence from a transport assessment and a lack of objections from highways bodies meant the authority could not reject it on road safety concerns
The council's environment protection officer also had no objections, which had "significant weight" in the balance, the inspector said.
For these reasons the scheme would not harm people's living conditions or road safety, it concluded.
Adrian Clack, Managing Director at L&Q Estates, said the scheme would provide "much-needed new housing and employment".
A Coventry City Council spokesperson added: "When an application is refused then the applicant has the right of appeal.
"The planning inspector has allowed the appeal in this instance and awarded costs to the applicant.
"We do not know an amount as their claim has not yet been submitted."
