Thousands turn out for Shrewsbury's first Pride festival
- Published
Thousands of people turned out to support a town's first Pride festival and organisers said it was "incredible".
The event on Saturday in Shrewsbury included a parade and a range of entertainment in the town's Market Square.
About 3,000 people joined together for the parade, organiser Philip Davies said.
"The support was far, far above what we had anticipated," he said.
"The parade saw thousands of people from Shrewsbury, the county and beyond."
Members of the LGBTQ+ community in the area told the BBC in July that the festival was a major step forward for the town.
"The whole town was alive with love," Mr Davies added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.