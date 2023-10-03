Temporary kitchen for Telford hospital with RAAC concerns
A hospital is building a temporary kitchen after closing its usual one following the discovery of potentially unsafe concrete.
The kitchen and Apley Restaurant at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital closed last week.
It is hoped limited hot meal options will be provided through the temporary kitchen by the end of the week.
Structural engineers are inspecting the site and alternative meal options are in place, the hospital said.
It said it will provide more information when possible.
Warnings over the material, which is less durable than standard concrete, have seen 174 schools across England close buildings.
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said: "The safety of our patients and colleagues is paramount.
"We are working closely with NHS England and following expert advice from the Institution for Structural Engineers to manage the RAAC at [Princess Royal Hospital] safely, including daily inspections by our Estates team, and we have also joined the national NHS RAAC programme."
