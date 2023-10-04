Final Shropshire boundary changes plan revealed
Proposed changes to Shropshire's ward boundary map have been revealed.
The arrangements would see the county split into 72 divisions in an attempt to even out the number of voters between wards.
Plans for Church Pulverbatch and Wem were dropped after Shropshire Council argued the move was "totally inappropriate".
The changes are due to be made for the 2025 general election, but require parliamentary approval.
Shifnal would see some of the biggest changes because of "very poor electoral equality" as the town has expanded, the Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) said.
The town would be split into two divisions with another covering the village of Albrighton.
Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the LGBCE, said: "We are very grateful to people in Shropshire, we looked at all the views they gave us."
The full list of proposed changes can be seen here
