Rearrest over Telford murder and attempted murder
- Published
A man has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a woman died and a man was injured.
Claire Orrey, 58, was confirmed dead at a house in Burnell Road, Admaston, Telford, on 30 July,
A man was also found with serious injuries, West Mercia Police said.
A 31-year-old man was arrested at the time but detained under the Mental Health Act, the force added.
Ms Orrey's daughter said her mother was "wonderful" and she "lit up our world with love".
