Image caption It is the first and last time the lions will have gone on display together

More than 100 lion sculptures have gone on display for the last time before being auctioned for charity.

The life-size models had been placed at various locations around Bath during an arts project in May.

Nine of the fibreglass sculptures were vandalised while on display but have been restored for sale for the Lions of Bath charity on the 15 and 17 October.

The individually-decorated lions are on display together in Bath's Royal Crescent until Sunday.

Proceeds from the sale will go to local charities Off the Record, the Quartet Community Foundation and the Mayor's Relief Fund for Bath.

A percentage will also be put into a rolling fund for future public art projects in the city.

Two years ago, a similar project involving pig sculptures raised more than £200,000 at auction.

Artist Lisa Wooding said: "I've been restoring a lot of the lions that the other artists couldn't get to do, so I feel attached to quite a few of them and I just want them to go to a good home."

The Lions of Bath event was sponsored by Longleat in Wiltshire - home of Lord Bath and his safari park lions - and the business advisory firm Deloitte.