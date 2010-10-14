Somerset

Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry

  • 14 October 2010

A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a lorry near Bridgwater in Somerset.

The 55-year-old man was travelling towards the town on the A39 at Cannington when the crash happened shortly after 1400 BST on Wednesday.

An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said the rider was taken to hospital but died later.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

