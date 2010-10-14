Motorcyclist killed in collision with lorry
- 14 October 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in a collision with a lorry near Bridgwater in Somerset.
The 55-year-old man was travelling towards the town on the A39 at Cannington when the crash happened shortly after 1400 BST on Wednesday.
An Avon and Somerset Constabulary spokesman said the rider was taken to hospital but died later.
Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.