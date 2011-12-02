Image caption Fire crews tackling the blaze feared parts of the building would collapse

Four men have been arrested following a fire in a derelict mansion house in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to Sandhill Park, Bishops Lydeard, in the early hours of 22 November, following numerous 999 calls.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said the men, aged 17, 18,19 and 22 had been detained on suspicion of arson.

The suspects have been bailed pending further inquiries as investigations continue into the cause of the fire.

"Anyone with any information which can help the investigation is asked to contact police," the force spokesman said.

No-one was thought to have been in the building at the time of the fire.

Firefighters could not go into the building as it was feared parts could collapse and had to tackle it using three aerial platforms.

They were also hampered by a lack of water and had to use a high-volume pump to transfer water from a lake at a leisure club more than a mile away.

The three-storey building was badly damaged in the blaze.