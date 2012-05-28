Image caption The series of art projections has been commissioned by Bath and North East Somerset Council

Historic buildings in Bath are to be illuminated to celebrate the Queen's Diamond Jubilee.

The council said it has commissioned the series of art projections following the success of January's Illuminate Bath festival.

Illuminate Bath 2012 featured artworks projected on to buildings in the city.

The Jubilee event will see videos projected on to Pulteney Bridge and a giant interactive installation projected on to the Pump Room.

Art installations will also be on show at Orange Grove, the Guildhall and the churchyard of Bath Abbey.

The free events will run from 22:00 BST to midnight from 1 June to 5 June.