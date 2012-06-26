Man charged with murder of woman in Bath
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of a 28-year-old woman in Bath city centre at the weekend.
Paul Keene, 31, of Bennett Street, will appear at Bath and Wansdyke Magistrates' Court later.
Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property in Bennett Street in the early hours of Sunday and found the woman's body.
A cordon was set up in the area to allow police to carry out an investigation.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.