Image caption Businessman Mike Bithrey was taken to Taunton's Musgrove Hospital where he died later

An 83-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Bridgwater, Somerset.

Anthony Andrews, 83, was remanded in custody by magistrates in Bristol and will reappear by video link at the city's crown court on 19 July.

Mr Andrews, from Bridgwater, is accused of killing Mike Bithrey on 21 June.

Mr Bithrey, 72, a businessman from Honiton in east Devon, died after he was stabbed in an incident Chilton Street.

He was airlifted to Taunton's Musgrove Park Hospital but died later.