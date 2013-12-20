Somerset

AgustaWestland helicopter deal safeguards jobs

  • 20 December 2013
The new helicopter
Image caption The deal will safeguard more than 3,000 jobs at AgustaWestland

A £1bn contract has been signed to supply 16 helicopters to the Norwegian government, safeguarding thousands of British jobs.

The aircraft will be assembled at AgustaWestland's factory in Yeovil, Somerset, with a 15-year training and support package included in the deal.

The firm said its new generation AW101 was a "worthy successor" to its Sea King, which served Norway for more than 40 years.

The deal safeguards over 3,000 jobs.

AgustaWestland chairman Graham Cole said: "It helps secure and stabilise the workforce, so it's really good news for everybody here at Yeovil."

