Gas main fire in Somerset village
Firefighters have put out a gas main fire which broke out on a busy road in a Somerset village.
The B3227 in Norton Fitzwarren is a commuter route and is a popular way to get to Exmoor National Park.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue firefighters were called to the scene just after 12:10 BST.
The road was closed but has since reopened and a 250m exclusion zone has been lifted. Western Power was called out but there was no power cut.
