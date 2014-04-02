Man held over Taunton woman's unexplained death
A man has been arrested after the unexplained death of a woman in Taunton.
Police were alerted at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday as paramedics treated the woman at a property in Dover Road.
She was taken to hospital where she died later. Police have launched an inquiry and are treating her death as unexplained.
Police said a 33-year-old man is in custody and the scene remains cordoned off.
