Man held over Taunton woman's unexplained death

Published

A man has been arrested after the unexplained death of a woman in Taunton.

Police were alerted at about 18:00 BST on Tuesday as paramedics treated the woman at a property in Dover Road.

She was taken to hospital where she died later. Police have launched an inquiry and are treating her death as unexplained.

Police said a 33-year-old man is in custody and the scene remains cordoned off.

