Glastonbury stabbing: Man charged with Lisa Winn murder
- Published
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman found stabbed to death in Glastonbury.
A post-mortem examination found Lisa Winn, 45, who was pronounced dead at a house in Watts Corner on Thursday, died from multiple stab wounds.
Neil Winn, 50, of Watts Corner, appeared at South Somerset Magistrates Court charged with her murder.
He was remanded in custody and will next appear at Exeter Crown Court on 4 March.
