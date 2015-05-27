Joshua Gafney suspected drug dose was 'too much'
A patient who died after being given a "massive overdose" of an anti-psychotic drug suspected the dose was too much, a court heard.
Mental Health Nurse Amanda Young is accused of administering a lethal dose of clozapine to Joshua Gafney at his home on 8 February 2012.
His mother Tina Marren told Bristol Crown Court he said "it was a little bit much" and asked her why.
Ms Young, 40, of Yeovil, denies manslaughter by gross negligence.
The court was told Mr Gafney had been given 14 times the amount of clozapine needed to treat him.
Ms Young was instructed to administer 6ml of clozapine to Mr Gafney but "hadn't seen" the dosage written on his medication.
She poured six bottles into a glass for him, the court heard.
Mrs Marren said her son had discussed the high dose with her after Ms Young and her colleague Petia Gummer left the family home.
She said: "He said to me 'it was a little bit much wasn't it Mum, why did she give me that much?'
"I said 'I don't know Josh, she's a nurse, she knows what she's doing'."
Mrs Marren told the jury the two nurses had arrived at the family home to administer the medication at about 19:00 BST.
When she saw the drug poured into a glass she had asked why her son was being given so much.
The court was told she also asked why it was in a glass when he usually took his medication straight from the bottle.
"She said 'that's ok, that's what Josh has got to have," Mrs Marren told the court.
Ms Young then told Mrs Marren that her son's dose would increase each day and Mrs Marren told the jury she had not challenged Ms Young further.
Mr Gafney went to bed at 20:00 BST but Mrs Marren found him lifeless a short time later, after his sister Jasmine Gafney heard noises from his room.
Paramedics were called but Mr Gafney was pronounced dead at 21:07 BST.
The trial continues.