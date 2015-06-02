Minehead Diamond Jubilee clock finally unveiled
- Published
A clock tower built in Minehead to mark the Queen's Diamond Jubilee has been officially unveiled by the Lord Lieutenant for Somerset, Annie Maw.
The 15ft tall Victorian-style clock is situated on the sea front opposite West Somerset railway station.
The project's completion was delayed because the Minehead Jubilee Clock Tower Committee had hoped to raise £60,000 for a bespoke structure.
This took longer than expected so a £26,000 design was eventually chosen.
Chris Horsfield from the Minehead Jubilee Clock Tower Committee said it had been "an ambitious project".
He said the main challenge had been "trying to get a design that everybody was happy with".
"The people of Minehead should be very happy and very proud," he added.
