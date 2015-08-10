Image caption Five miles (8km) of the rivers Parrett and Tone have been dredged since the floods in winter 2013-14

Dredging on the Somerset Levels would have significantly reduced the number of houses submerged underwater in the 2013-14 floods, a report has found.

Since the floods, the Environment Agency has dredged five miles (8km) of the rivers Parrett and Tone.

However it found that nine out of 10 houses in Northmoor and Saltmoor would have avoided being severely flooded if dredging had been carried out earlier.

It also said the 10-week closure of the A361 would have been greatly reduced.

The agency used a computer model to replicate the impact of the 2013-14 flooding, if dredging work since then had already been completed and temporary pumps were in use.

Spokesman Ian Withers said the research was "very accurate" and showed dredging would be effective if those areas flooded again.

He said: "If we have the same event in future, the investment that we've made will make a big difference to the duration and severity of those type of flood events."

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said the report showed dredging and investing £15.5m in flood defences over the next six years would better protect more than 7,000 homes in the area.

Dredging carried out on the rivers Parrett and Tone is the first phase in the county's 20-year Flood Action Plan (FAP).

The scheme was set up by the Government and Somerset County Council following the 2013-14 winter floods.