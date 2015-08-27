Yeovil council ponders leisure centre rescue
A leisure complex in Yeovil that was due to close in September may now be rescued and revamped in a £2.5m plan by South Somerset District Council.
In May, the owners of Westlands Leisure Complex in Yeovil announced its closure due to increased running costs and a failure to make profits.
But now the council may run the site for Agusta-Westland in a 30-year deal and take out a loan for the revamp.
Other organisations have also been asked to contribute to the costs.
Cricket and badminton
Leader of South Somerset District Council Ric Pallister said: "With any decision of this magnitude, there are risks.
"Elected members will need to be certain that all the risks have been fully evaluated and understood before they make their final decision."
The council report states that if the venue was modernised it could host events for up 1,000 people.
It would also develop the sports facilities as there is a lack of venues in the Yeovil area for indoor tennis, badminton, and outdoor cricket pitch space.
If councillors agree to the plans, the hope would be to transfer the facility to the council by December.
The centre would still close on 30 September while the refurbishment takes place.
A decision, which has been recommended for approval, will be made on 3 September.