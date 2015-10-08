Victoria Cross soldier Oliver Brooks memorial held in Paulton
- Published
A ceremony is being held in Paulton to honour a local soldier who received the Victoria Cross in World War One.
Lance Sergeant Oliver Brooks was honoured for his bravery in the Battle of Loos, France, on 8 October 1915.
Paulton Parish Council's chairman Les Wild said: "Oliver Brooks was the only person in the Bath and North East Somerset area to get a Victoria Cross."
The event will involve a church service and a commemorative plaque being laid near the village's war memorial.
Mr Wild added: "We shouldn't allow future generations to forget what happened and I think it's important we're involving school children as well and local people so they almost see a bit history that went on in Paulton."
'Hail of bomb'
More than 50 of Oliver Brooks' relatives will be travelling from all over the country to join the ceremony.
Lance Sergeant Brooks, who was born in Paulton, served with the 3rd Battalion, Coldstream Guards.
Part of the citation for his award read: "A strong party of the enemy having captured 200 yards of our trenches, Lance Sergeant Brooks, on his own initiative, led a party of bombers in the most determined manner, and succeeded in regaining possession of the lost ground.
"The single bravery by this non-commissioned officer, in the midst of a hail of bombs from the Germans, was of the first order, and the complete success attained in a very dangerous undertaking was entirely due to his absolute fearlessness, presence of mind and promptitude."
The plaque is one of many being sent out in honour of World War One Victoria Cross recipients around the country.
The ceremony will be followed by a civic reception for family members.