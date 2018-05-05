Three cash machines targeted in Somerset
- 5 May 2018
Three cash machines in Somerset have been targeted during the night.
The first incident happened at about 01:00 BST at the Post Office in North Petherton. Later, machines at the MColls stores in both Street and Timsbury were also targeted.
All three premises were broken into and forensic teams remain while an investigation is carried out.
Avon and Somerset Police would not confirm if the incidents were linked or if any money was taken.