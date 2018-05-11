Image caption Poundland said it was "disappointed" after being compared to a learning disability service

A councillor who said a learning disability service was more like Poundland than Waitrose has apologised.

Somerset councillor Bill Revans was criticised by the discount chain after he compared it to private firm Discovery Somerset.

He told a committee that "stakeholders were thinking Waitrose - what they've got is Poundland".

Mr Revans has now apologised to the company for any "unintended consequences" of his "silly joke".

He tweeted that his "focus is entirely on supporting Somerset adults with learning disabilities, their families and the amazing staff, who are all seriously affected by these changes".

In response Poundland replied: "Thank you Bill - apology accepted."

Mr Revans, who represents the North Petherton ward, made the comments at a meeting looking into the performance of the county's learning disabilities service.

Discovery Somerset took over from Somerset County Council in April 2017 but has been criticised by families of adults with learning difficulties for not meeting their needs.

'Proudland'

Poundland's PR manager Andrea Ross tweeted its staff get "rightly disappointed when someone uses the name of the company they work for pejoratively".

"Here at Poundland we work hard to be a good employer - in fact, so much so that our own colleagues call the company 'Proudland'," she wrote.

"We invite you to come and see that for yourself rather then resort to stereotypes."

She added that his "off-the-cuff comparison with Waitrose" probably said more about him than Poundland."