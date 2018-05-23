Hammer attacker 'hadn't eaten for days'

Image caption Jim Booth spent nine days in hospital after the hammer attack

A man who attacked a 96-year-old Royal Navy veteran with a claw hammer during a raid on his home was "starving" and "wanted money", a court heard.

Joseph Isaacs, 40, of no fixed address, denies attempting to murder Jim Booth in the attack on 22 November.

Mr Booth spent nine days in hospital following the burglary at his home in Taunton, Somerset.

Mr Isaacs told Taunton Crown Court he followed Mr Booth into home shouting "money, money, money".

He previously admitted aggravated burglary, causing grievous bodily harm and seven counts of fraud for using Mr Booth's bank card.

The defendant, who appeared via video link from HMP Long Lartin, told the jury he had been sleeping in his car prior to the attack.

He said: "I had no food for four days. I just wanted money.

'Hurt but walking'

"Do you know what it is like not to have food for four days?"

The court has heard Mr Isaacs called at the house in Gipsy Lane offering to do repair work to the roof.

He admitted hitting Mr Booth a number of times, but denied hitting him after he collapsed on to the floor near a table in his living room.

"I knew he was hurt but he was walking," he said.

He denied intending to kill Mr Booth or being angry at being turned down to carry out the work.

Mr Booth, who joined the Navy at 18, was part of a top-secret team of submariners who slipped into the waters off Normandy to scout the beaches during World War Two.

On D-Day, he climbed into a fold-up canoe and shone a beacon out to sea to guide Allied craft safely to shore.

The trial continues.