Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Lisa-Marie Thornton was found with multiple stab wounds on 23 November

A man who murdered his former partner by stabbing her more than 30 times in a "frenzied assault" has been jailed for a minimum of 17 years.

Owen Pellow stabbed Lisa-Marie Thornton, 36, to death at their home in Berrow Road in Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, on 23 November.

Avon and Somerset Police said he had consistently claimed the mother-of-three's injuries were self-inflicted.

However a jury at Bristol Crown Court convicted Pellow, 43, of murder.

He was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 17 years, on Tuesday.

A post-mortem examination revealed Ms Thornton died after receiving multiple stab wounds.

Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Owen Pellow had claimed Lisa-Marie Thornton's stab wounds were self-inflicted

In a statement, Ms Thornton's three daughters said they were "heartbroken" and expressed the "unbearable pain" of losing their mother.

Her mother added: "No words can describe the loss of my beautiful daughter Lisa-Marie.

"I'm crying most days and just can't believe she's gone, my heart is broken."

Andy Mott, the senior investigating office at Avon and Somerset Police, said Pellow "brutally attacked Lisa-Marie Thornton, stabbing her more than 30 times in a frenzied assault".

"This was a shocking crime that Pellow has refused to take responsibility for, even throughout the trial," he added.

"Our sympathies are with Lisa-Marie's family as they continue to come to terms with their loss and I hope this conviction can provide some semblance of closure for them."