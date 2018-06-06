Image copyright PA Image caption Lynne Franks said her OBE was an "award for all women"

The PR guru who inspired comedy series Absolutely Fabulous has marvelled at the "absolutely perfect" timing of her OBE.

Lynne Franks was honoured by the Prince of Wales for her services to business, fashion and women's empowerment.

Her lifestyle is said to have been used as the inspiration for character Edina Monsoon in the BBC sitcom.

The 70-year-old from Wincanton, Somerset, said her OBE was "an award for all women".

Speaking outside Buckingham Palace following the investiture, Ms Franks paid tribute to the #MeToo movement and the commitment of the new Duchess of Sussex to women's empowerment.

"It is really an award for all women and it is so symbolic of where we are right now in society," she said.

Image caption Lynne Franks said her links to Absolutely Fabulous didn't upset her as much as they used to

When she was 21, Ms Franks set up her own PR agency which played a leading role in the creation of London Fashion Week and represented designers including Vivienne Westwood and Jasper Conran.

She added that her link to the long-running BBC sitcom no longer "upsets as much as it used to".

"It is a very funny programme and I love it but it can get a little bit tedious when it gets mentioned every time," she said.

"If it creates an interest in me and I can then talk about things I really care about, then it is a really useful and helpful tool."