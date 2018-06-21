Image caption Six arrests have been made as part of the murder investigation

A man who died following an assault in Somerset has been named by police.

Philip Jones, 50, was found fatally injured by officers at a property in Huish Court, Radstock, at 02:30 BST on Saturday.

Mr Jones's family were said to be "shocked and saddened by their sudden loss". Police have appealed for privacy on their behalf.

A murder investigation is under way and six people have been arrested. Two people are still in custody.

Three men and a woman have been released under investigation.

"A scene is still in place at the address while forensic investigators carry out their work," said a force spokeswoman.