Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The petition calling for Mr Eavis' resignation said he was an "outspoken supporter of the unscientific badger cull"

Glastonbury founder Michael Eavis and MP Rebecca Pow have resigned from their roles at a wildlife charity, following a petition to have them removed.

About 90,000 people signed an online petition against the Somerset Wildlife Trust having two vice-presidents who support badger culling.

The trust, which opposes the cull, said its position "has never wavered".

Ms Pow said it was a "difficult decision" but she would "continue to work with the trust".

The petition calling for their resignations said Mr Eavis was an "outspoken supporter of the unscientific badger cull" who had claimed people were "too sentimental" about the animals.

It claimed their presence in such high-profile positions was a "betrayal of paying members" and "counter-productive to the conservation movement".

But the trust insisted Mr Eavis and Ms Pow have had "no influence over the day-to-day running of the trust" or bearing on its position on the badger cull.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Almost 20,000 badgers were killed in 2017 across areas including Somerset, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire as part of a government plan to control the spread of bovine TB.

"Michael Eavis and Rebecca Pow feel their association will continue to expose the trust to this type of campaigning - which they feel is counterproductive to our aims - and have both decided to step down," the trust said.

"On the issue of the badger cull - our position has never wavered."

It added that its remit was "broad" and it "cannot work with only those who have the same views as us".

'Difficult decision'

In a statement, Ms Pow said it had been a "difficult decision" as she had been a member of the trust "for over 30 years".

"Working for the good of the wider environment has always been important to me," she said.

"I will continue to work with the trust to the benefit of our natural world locally."

Mr Eavis, who has been asked to comment, has previously faced criticism for his support of the cull.

In 2013, there were calls to boycott Glastonbury after he came out in favour of the measure.