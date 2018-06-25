Image copyright Geograph/Robin Webster Image caption Proceeds from the sale of the Old Deanery will go towards the new office space

A 12th Century building used as the home of Bath and Wells Diocese is to be sold off, it has been confirmed.

Some 50 members of staff will be relocated away from the Grade I listed Old Deanery in Wells.

The decision has been made by the Bishop's Council to move its headquarters to a purpose-built office space on the outskirts of the city.

High repair and maintenance costs are among the reasons for the move, according to the diocese.

Poor access for disabled visitors and a limited number and size of meeting rooms were also cited as reasons for seeking a new-build option.

The Old Deanery will be sold off with the proceeds going towards a new 16,000 sq ft (1,486 sq m) office.