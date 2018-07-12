Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A man has been arrested for the attack on Quantock

A police horse was punched three times following England's World Cup defeat.

The horse named Quantock and a police officer were attacked in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, shortly after the final whistle in England's match against Croatia.

The officer and the horse have now recovered, Avon and Somerset Police said.

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and criminal damage.

Ch Insp John Holt said: "I would condemn in the strongest terms the individual who punched a police horse, which was there to ensure the safety of those enjoying the match.

"While England's heroes won the pride and respect of the everyone in Russia, these individuals have let themselves down and should be ashamed to call themselves fans."