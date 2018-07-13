Image caption Christopher Boon, 28, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder

A man has denied murdering a woman and her 11-year-old daughter at a house in Gloucestershire.

The bodies of wedding planner Laura Mortimer, 31, and Ella Dalby were found at a house in Dexter Way, Gloucester, on 28 May.

At Bristol Crown Court, Christopher Boon, 28, of Dexter Way, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

Ms Mortimer ran her own business, Sweet Beginnings, offering bespoke bridal gowns and wedding planning services.

Sarah Tufnell, the head of Barnwood Park Arts College where Ella was a pupil, said she would be "deeply missed".

Mr Boon's trial has been set for 3 December.