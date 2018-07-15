Murder arrests after man died in Yeovil stabbing
15 July 2018
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a fatal stabbing.
A man was found with stab wounds in the stairwell of a block of flats in Great Western Terrace, Yeovil, at about 23:15 BST on Saturday.
The victim, who was in his 30s and from the local area, died at the scene.
Great Western Terrace has been sealed off while forensic examinations take place. The arrested men remain in police custody.