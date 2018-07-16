Image copyright BARB Search and Rescue Image caption Four adults and a child were spotted wading towards the water, covered in mud on Sunday

A family has been rescued from beach mudflats after struggling to try and reach the sea at low tide.

Four adults and a child were wading through "sticky mud" at Weston-super-Mare as the tide was turning on Sunday.

Burnham Area Rescue Boat (BARB) Search and Rescue and coastguards helped the group out of the mud and took them back to the Somerset beach by hovercraft.

On Saturday, a family and their dog were rescued at Brean Beach after their car was submerged by the incoming tide.

Image copyright BARB Search and Rescue Image caption The group were taken back to the Somerset beach by hovercraft

Image copyright BARB Search and Rescue Image caption They were checked over by paramedics, given safety advice about the "danger of the mud"

A BARB Search and Rescue spokesman said the group was spotted by the beach warden "wading through the sticky mud" on Sunday afternoon.

"They were covered in mud and wading slowly in the blazing hot sun with no drinking water and with the tide about to turn," he said.

He said the group was checked over by paramedics and given safety advice about the "danger of the mud" before being released.