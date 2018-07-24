Image copyright Devon and Somerset Fire Image caption The blaze spread to two houses

People in a Somerset village fled their houses overnight after a heating oil tank caught fire.

At 23:23 BST on Monday, eight fire engines were sent to the back garden of a house in Little Sammons, Chilthorne Domer, where flames had begun to spread to the houses.

Firefighters asked police to help with evacuating nearby properties as flames spread towards an acetylene cylinder.

The village hall has been used as a safe refuge.

Crews have continued to damp down through the night but have now left the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At its height the flames spread to two terraced properties and police were called to help lead residents to safety.

A welfare unit was sent from Burnham on Sea along with the environmental protection unit from Taunton.