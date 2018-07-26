Image copyright Alison Tolson Image caption The Commonwealth War Graves Commission said it was aware the 6ft (2m) memorial was no longer in place

A memorial stone dedicated to Britain's last survivor of the World War One trenches, Harry Patch, has gone missing from a plinth in Belgium.

Mr Patch, who died in 2009 aged 111, was the last surviving British soldier to have fought in the conflict, and was present at the unveiling in 2008.

RAF Air Cadets found the 6ft (2m) memorial was missing on Tuesday.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission said it was aware the stone was no longer in place.

A crowdfunding appeal to replace it reached its target of 1,500 euros in less than five hours.

Image caption Harry Patch was the last surviving British World War One soldier

Nick Tolson, chairman of the 914 (Glastonbury and Street) Squadron, said Mr Patch, from Combe Down, near Bath, would have been "absolutely gutted".

His wife Alison had gone out with 10 to 12 cadets to visit the Langemarck area and planned to clean the memorial.

But when they arrived on Tuesday there was a sign next to it saying police were investigating the memorial's disappearance.

"Alison promised Harry face-to-face that she would look after the memorial," Mr Tolson said.

He added: "It marked the point where he crossed the Steenbeek brook in 1917 where three men were killed and Harry was injured before the attack on Langemarck.

"The stone was paid for by Harry and he organised it. Harry would be absolutely gutted, he was such a peaceful gentleman."

Langemarck is the site of one of only four German cemeteries in the western Flanders region of Belgium with more than 44,000 soldiers buried there.

The village is about six miles (10km) north of Ypres where hundreds of thousands of soldiers lost their lives in World War One.