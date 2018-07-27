Image copyright Ed Pratt Image caption Ed Pratt clocked up 21,000-miles on his 40-month challenge circumnavigating the globe on a unicycle

A British man has become the first person to unicycle around the world.

Ed Pratt, 21, set off from his home near Taunton, Somerset in March 2015 on his 21,000-mile (33,000 km) challenge.

The trip took 16 months longer than he had planned, and was suspended for months due to icy roads and being nearly hit by a car in Kazakhstan.

Mr Pratt has raised more than £300,000 for the School in a Bag charity which gives educational equipment to poor and vulnerable children around the world.

The trip took 16 months longer than he had planned

School in a Bag CEO Luke Simon said the charity was thrilled to have been part of Mr Pratt's "epic journey", adding that funds raised from his trip would directly help more than 15,000 children.

His parents, Nick and Roxanne Pratt, said: "He left school in search of a challenge and adventure. Anyone who has followed his journey around the world will know that he has created just that."

Mr Pratt's trip took him through Europe and the Middle East into Asia, across to Australia and New Zealand, before moving on to the USA and back to the UK.

He ended his challenge on Friday by unicycling through a finish line at the School in a Bag head office in Somerset.

Icy road conditions caused him to suspend his trip temporarily

