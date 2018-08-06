Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jacob Rees-Mogg was in New York at the time

Vandals have attacked the family home of prominent Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It happened overnight on 1 August at the politician's mansion at West Harptree, Somerset, when the Rees-Mogg family were on holiday in the US.

Police said graffiti was sprayed "on a building and on a car" and damage was caused to a garden.

According to a report in the Mail Online, the words "posh scum" were written on windows of the house.

Mr Rees-Mogg's office confirmed the attack took place but declined to comment further.

The MP's 17th Century country home, called Gournay Court, is a listed building. He also owns a £5.6m house in Westminster.

A photograph posted by the MP on Instagram on 1 August showed him and some of his family atop the Empire State Building in New York.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were investigating a report of criminal damage.

A spokesman said house-to-house inquires had been carried out and crime scene investigators had been to the property.

There has been press speculation that Mr Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer, is planning to challenge Theresa May for the Conservative Party leadership.