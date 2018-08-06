Somerset

Vandals attack Jacob Rees-Mogg's Somerset home

  • 6 August 2018
Jacob Rees-Mogg Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Jacob Rees-Mogg was in New York at the time

Vandals have attacked the family home of prominent Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg.

It happened overnight on 1 August at the politician's mansion at West Harptree, Somerset, when the Rees-Mogg family were on holiday in the US.

Police said graffiti was sprayed "on a building and on a car" and damage was caused to a garden.

According to a report in the Mail Online, the words "posh scum" were written on windows of the house.

Mr Rees-Mogg's office confirmed the attack took place but declined to comment further.

The MP's 17th Century country home, called Gournay Court, is a listed building. He also owns a £5.6m house in Westminster.

A photograph posted by the MP on Instagram on 1 August showed him and some of his family atop the Empire State Building in New York.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were investigating a report of criminal damage.

A spokesman said house-to-house inquires had been carried out and crime scene investigators had been to the property.

There has been press speculation that Mr Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer, is planning to challenge Theresa May for the Conservative Party leadership.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites