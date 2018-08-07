Man's body found at Taunton bus station
- 7 August 2018
A man's body has been found at a bus station in Somerset, leading to its temporary closure.
The death is being treated as "unexplained" by police who were called to Goodland Gardens in Taunton earlier.
A spokeswoman said the force had been called to the bus station at 05:35 BST after "reports of the body of a man, in his late 20s or early 30s, found near Goodland Gardens".
The area has been cordoned off as part of the police investigation.
Please aware that Taunton Bus Station is currently closed due to a police incident. Buses are dropping off & picking up on Castle Way (alongside the Bingo Hall). @ASPolice @TDBC— Somerset Council (@SomersetCouncil) August 7, 2018
