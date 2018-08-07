Image caption Taunton Bus Station has been cordoned off

A man's body has been found at a bus station in Somerset, leading to its temporary closure.

The death is being treated as "unexplained" by police who were called to Goodland Gardens in Taunton earlier.

A spokeswoman said the force had been called to the bus station at 05:35 BST after "reports of the body of a man, in his late 20s or early 30s, found near Goodland Gardens".

The area has been cordoned off as part of the police investigation.