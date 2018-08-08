Murder arrest over Taunton bus station body find
- 8 August 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a bus station.
The death of the man was being treated as unexplained by police who found his body near Goodland Gardens in Taunton, Somerset, at 05:35 BST on Tuesday.
Next of kin of the victim, aged in his late 20s or early 30s, has been informed. A post-mortem examination was due to take place.
A 36-year-old man was being questioned by police.