Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police/Google Image caption A driver's licence and birth certificate was found with the man's body alongside the A370

A man lay dead in a tent for up to a year before being found, police have revealed.

The body was discovered near Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, on 15 August last year, but efforts to trace his next-of-kin have been unsuccessful.

PC Andy Henderson said: "This is a really sad case of a man who appears to have been sleeping rough and whose death seems to have gone unreported."

Documents were found with him but he has not been formally identified.

Inside the tent, which was found near the A370, were a newspaper dated August 2016 and a driving licence and birth certificate.

"It would appear he had been dead for up to a year before he was found and due to the condition of the remains it has been extremely difficult to establish for certain who he is.

"Based on the documentation found, we believe the man to be called Peter Thomas Harrison who was born in Birmingham and would either have been aged 59 or 60 when he died.

"We also believe he was a driver by trade and had spent recent years in and around the Weston-super-Mare area," added Mr Anderson.

He added that extensive enquiries had been made but had not come to fruition, hence the public appeal.