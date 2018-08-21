Image caption Marine Lake suffered the same problem with E. coli bacteria last month

E. coli bacteria has been discovered at a marine lake in North Somerset.

Tests by Clevedon's Marine Lake Enthusiasts have shown the fecal bacteria has returned for the second time in two months.

"We are concerned that people with damaged immune systems or small children don't go swimming in the water," said chairman Joe Norman.

He advised caution until the lake, which proved popular in the heatwave, is drained and refilled on 8 September.

Mr Norman said swimmers "need to bear in mind there is a risk."

"It's not a huge risk but they need to know about it," he added.

He said pollution from the Bristol Channel, seagulls, dogs and the hot summer have all contributed to the problem.

Marine Lake opened in 1929 and was once a huge visitor attraction, but fell out of favour in the 1960s.

However, Mr Norman said the recent heatwave has seen the lake "enormously well-used" this summer.