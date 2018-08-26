A man in his 20s has been found dead at a property in Bath, prompting a chemical alert.

Officers were called to the property in Church Street, Weston, at about 10:30 BST.

Some officers said they felt unwell after entering the property and the street was cordoned off.

Avon and Somerset Police said it was believed a chemical had been stored there but there was no risk to the wider public.

They said the man's death was being treated as unexplained and there were no suspicious circumstances.

The road was closed as a precaution while firefighters investigated the property.