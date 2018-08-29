Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Heather Jordan's body was found by a dog walker near a shelter on 18 February

A woman found murdered in a park told a friend that a work colleague had become "very possessive" and she thought he was stalking her, a jury has heard.

Heather Jordan, 34, was found in Taunton, Somerset, on the morning of 18 February after she set off for work.

Her lifelong friend Michael Duff told Exeter Crown Court that Heather "had a gut feeling" about her co-worker Martin Corns.

Mr Corns, 52, of Denmark Terrace, Taunton, denies murder.

Ms Jordan's brother, Matthew Jordan, told jurors his sister's friendship with Mr Corns had started over a coffee but that she was depressed about it the last time he had seen her.

He said Mr Corns had become "needy" and had started "pestering" his sister at work.

"She said she'd told him on two occasions, 'We are here to work, we can talk later.' Both times it had no effect whatsoever," he told the court.

Image caption Heather Jordan was strangled and had bruising to her arms

Jurors also heard from Ms Jordan's father, Alan Jordan, who lived with Mr Corns after his daughter had arranged the accommodation for him.

Mr Jordan said he had been searching for his daughter after she failed to turn up to work at the Co-op and had spotted police activity nearby.

After returning home, his ex-wife phoned him to say their daughter had died, the court heard.

Mr Jordan said that after telling Mr Corns the news, he "shot off" his bed and started crying.

A police officer and a police community support officer recounted the circumstances surrounding the discovery of Ms Jordan's body.

They said Lyngford Park in Taunton was taped off after her death was deemed suspicious.

Home Office pathologist Russell Delaney said Ms Jordan had been strangled and she had suffered a cardiac arrest.

The trial continues.