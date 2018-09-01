Image copyright Chris Gunns/Geograph Image caption The man was pulled from Watchet Marina after attempting to swim across the harbour

A swimmer has been left in a serious condition after getting into difficulty at a marina.

He was one two males rescued from the water after attempting to swim across Watchet harbour mouth in Somerset on Friday afternoon.

HM Watchet Coastguard said the man was unconscious and CPR was performed on him by one of its team members.

A spokesman described his condition as "very serious" and said he was transferred to Musgrove Park Hospital.