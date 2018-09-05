Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption Heather Jordan moved from Dorchester to Taunton last year

A man accused of strangling a woman who rejected him sent her a Valentine's card days before her death, a court has heard.

Heather Jordan's body was found in Lyngford Park, Taunton, on 18 February.

Martin Corns, 52, denies killing the 34-year-old in a jealous rage after she rejected his advances.

Exeter Crown Court heard a message in the card said Ms Jordan put a smile on Mr Corns' face and made his "heart beat faster".

Jurors were also told the defendant had stood outside her house for up to an hour on several occasions and claimed she had "never" asked him to stop.

Ms Jordan was killed as she walked across the park from her home in Pickeridge Close to her weekend cleaning job at a local Co-op at about 05:15.

In a statement read by Mr Corns' solicitor, jurors heard Mr Corns had "watched outside" Ms Jordan's house on five or six occasions.

He claimed she told him she was "99% certain" a committed friendship would "lead to something more" and he "could watch her if I wanted".

Image caption Heather Jordan used the park as a shortcut to the Priorswood Co-op

In another letter found with Ms Jordan's body, the court heard, Mr Corns apologised for his "distrust" and said he wanted to prove the pair had a future together.

Jurors have been told Mr Corns developed an obsession with Ms Jordan and began stalking her while they were both working as early morning cleaners at Boots.

Mr Corns, 52, of Denmark Terrace, Taunton, denies murder.

The trial continues.