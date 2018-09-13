Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption The M5 in Somerset is closed following a crash involving two lorries and several cars.

Two people have died and "a number of seriously injured people" have been taken to hospital after a crash on the M5 in Somerset.

Emergency services were called to the southbound carriageway of the motorway, about a mile north of Taunton.

The motorway remains closed in both directions between junctions 24, at Huntworth, and 25, for Taunton.

Nearby roads are reported as very congested and drivers are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

BBC reporter Clinton Rogers is on a bridge near to the scene.

"I'm told there was one lorry and seven cars involved, and that there are many serious injuries," he said.

"This crash has happened just a few metres away from the accident back in 2011 in which seven people died."

Image caption The M5 is closed between junctions 24 and 25

A police spokesman said the stretch of motorway would be closed "for the foreseeable future".

Somerset Council said the closure is also causing delays on the local road network, with tailbacks reported on the A358 and along the A38 corridor.

The accident was reported to have happened just after 8.30am on Thursday.

In 2011, seven people were killed and more than 50 injured in a 34-vehicle pile-up on the northbound carriageway of the M5 close to junction 25.