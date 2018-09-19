Image caption Traders say they are unhappy with anti-social behaviour in the town

Anti-social behaviour in Glastonbury will not be curbed by private security guards, the town's mayor has said.

A recent spike the number of incidents in the High Street has prompted concern among the town's residents.

Local traders are now considering hiring a private security firm after Martock Parish Council employed one.

But the town's mayor, Denise Abbott said security firms had been "tried it in the past" but their lack of arrest powers meant problems continued.

Business owner and resident Wren Dobbin, from the Lady of the Silver Wheel, said: "The residents out there are suffering.

"We've got fighting, arguing, drug taking, drug dealing, intimidating traders and residents, demanding money, aggressive begging.

"They're literally stopping people at cash points asking for money and also hanging around the toilets in large groups and being abusive."

Image caption A recent public meeting discussed the rise in problems in the Somerset town

Avon and Somerset Police has pledged to increase its patrols in the town during a recent public meeting about the issue.

Mendip District Council has also said it will employ enforcement officers to ensure public spaces protection orders in the town centre are monitored properly.

The traders say they are waiting to see whether these steps work before making a final decision.

"We're not calling for the sheriff and for John Wayne to be riding through and save us all from these nasty men, but we will take our town back," added Mrs Dobbin.

"We are not in control of our town, the town council is not in control of our town and the police are not in control of our town.

"These guys think they are and they're not allowed to be anymore."