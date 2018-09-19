Image copyright Family photo Image caption Rod Walsh is described as a "gentle fun-loving family man"

The family of a 54-year-old man who died when the car he was travelling crashed with a lorry have paid tribute to him.

Rod Walsh, from Cheddar, Somerset died in the crash on the M5 near Taunton at about 08:30 BST on Thursday.

His family described the father-of-two as a "gentle fun-loving family man" who was "loved dearly".

They said they will miss his "laughter, love of life, kindness and loyalty".

The family added Mr Walsh was a committed member of St Andrews Church in Cheddar and had been an NHS worker for 38 years.

Avon and Somerset Police said Mr Walsh was a passenger in the car and a woman in her 40s, who was driving a car in front also died.

Mr Walsh's wife, Ceri is currently recovering from injuries also sustained in the accident and is in a stable condition at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

Four other people were injured - two of them seriously.

Image caption The accident happened on M5 near Taunton on Thursday morning

Hundreds of vehicles were caught up in tailbacks on the M5 after the crash.

The southbound carriageway was reopened on Thursday evening about 11 hours after it happened.

The force has appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.