Image copyright Google Image caption Somerset County Council said the pool needs £1m of investment

A business plan by residents to buy and run a pool threatened with closure has been rejected by the local council.

Somerset County Council is to close the Cresta leisure centre in Chard as it can no longer afford to maintain it.

It decided not to accept Kingfisher Community Pool's proposal because of concerns over costs and income and repair and maintenance.

The council said the rejection was "in no way a reflection on the effort that has been put in" by residents.

Councillor David Hall said: "Unless we are completely satisfied that the transfer could happen without risk to the public we cannot not let it go ahead.

"It has to be feasible, viable and sustainable and, unfortunately, we do not believe that is the case."

Somerset County Council said the pool has "outlived its planned lifespan", and needs £1m of investment to replace failing equipment and to bring it up to standard.

Despite more than 100 volunteers offering their time to help run the pool, a crowdfunding campaign only raised £802 of its £5,000 goal.