Image caption Officers believe it was an isolated incident

Three teenage boys and a 20-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 16-year-old was found with stab wounds in Somerset.

The teenage boy was found injured in the Excelsior Terrace area of Midsomer Norton, at about 04:00 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a "stable" condition.

A 17-year-old, two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old man were arrested overnight in the Radstock area, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Officers have appealed for anyone who may have any mobile phone footage of what happened to come forward.