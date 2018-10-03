Image caption Officers believe it was an isolated incident

Three teenagers and a 20-year-old man have been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent after a 16-year-old was found with stab wounds.

The teenage boy was found injured in the Excelsior Terrace area of Midsomer Norton, Somerset, on Saturday.

The four are Lee Jordan Baker, 18, of Midsomer Norton, Paul Baker, 18, Morgan Freeman, 20, of no fixed address and a 17-year-old boy.

They appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, police said.

The case has been sent to Bristol Crown Court, where the four will appear on 29 October.